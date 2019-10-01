Image copyright HOTSPUR PRIMARY SCHOOL Image caption Miles Wallis-Clarke has worked at Hotspur Primary School for 15 years

A head teacher who was targeted by homophobic abuse has said he is "emotionally moved" by children who decorated his school with rainbow flags.

Graffiti directed at Miles Wallis-Clarke was sprayed outside Hotspur Primary School, in Heaton, Newcastle.

Pupils showed their support on Monday by covering the gates in rainbow hearts and flags.

Police said they were treating the criminal damage as a hate crime.

'Shocked'

Mr Wallis-Clarke, who has worked at the school for 15 years, said he was "shocked" when he saw the "hurtful and upsetting" spray painted abuse on 24 September.

"I'm quite a resilient, confident person. I'm a gay man but I've never made any secret of that.

"We talk a lot in school about equalities, diversity and celebrate the fact that we're different and talk about how boring it would be if we were all the same.

"So I wasn't upset that people were saying that I was gay but the tone of the abuse was really quite unpleasant and not the kind of thing you want children and parents walking into school seeing".

Image copyright Hotspur Primary School Image caption The primary children and parents decided to show their support by decorating the school gates

Mr Wallis-Clarke said he had also received hundreds of messages of support, adding: "I was emotionally moved by the fact so many people had gone out their way to be supportive".

Commenting on a post by Mr Wallis-Clarke on Facebook, Lyndsay Slator said: "You are the best teacher I ever had. You taught us all so much, and not just curriculum based, those kids are lucky to have you."

While Annie Kennerley wrote: "Dear Miles, I'm so sad and sorry to hear what has been happening to you and the impact this must have had on you."

She added: "Thinking of you and hope you are feeling better."

Northumbria Police said its inquiry was ongoing and the force has vowed to take "robust action against those responsible".