Image copyright Family photo Image caption Ten-year-old Melissa Tate was pronounced dead in hospital

A 10-year-old girl who died in a suspected hit-and-run has been named.

Melissa Tate was struck on Hillsview Avenue in the Kenton area of Newcastle on Wednesday evening by a Renault Kangoo that was abandoned nearby.

She was taken to hospital, but was pronounced dead a short time later.

A 23-year-old man believed to be the driver remains in police custody. A second 23-year-old man, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender, also remains in police custody.

Two women aged 31 and 28, who were arrested on suspicion of perverting the course of justice, have been released under investigation.

Image caption Floral tributes have been placed at the scene

Ch Insp Chris Grice, of Northumbria Police, said the youngster's family was "devastated" and asked the public to respect their privacy.

"This is understandably a difficult time for the family and it is something that nobody should have to go through," he said.

"This incident has had a big impact on the community in Kenton and I know that residents will come together to support Melissa's family," he added.

