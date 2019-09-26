Image caption William Charlton had denied five counts of stirring up racial hatred

A man, who a court heard described immigrants as "monsters", has been convicted of stirring up racial hatred.

William Charlton had denied five charges related to speeches at a series of rallies he set up in Sunderland in 2016 and 2017.

The 55-year-old, from Washington, told Newcastle Crown Court he organised them because "the country is in a mess".

After a trial lasting three weeks, a jury found him guilty on all five counts. He will be sentenced on Friday.

Charlton had claimed he set up the rallies in response to a reported attack on a woman in the city.

Prosecutor Sharon Beattie said after one of them two Asian men were attacked outside their home.

She said his intention was "to stir people up against Muslims, Asians, black people and the police".