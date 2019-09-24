Image copyright PA Media Image caption The humpback whale washed up on the rocks near Dunstanburgh Castle on Sunday

A dead humpback whale has washed up on a beach in Northumberland.

Howick Coastguard Rescue Team said the juvenile whale was found on the rocks near Dunstanburgh Castle just before 14:00 BST on Sunday.

The coastguard has warned the public not go near the whale because it is "partially decomposed" and poses a "very significant risk to health to anybody who approaches it".

Arrangements are in place to remove the whale as soon as possible.

A spokesperson for the coastguard warned Humpback whales carry up to 7,500 lice, which could attach themselves to people.

"Chemicals such as putrescine and cadaverine leak out of these mammals with a particularly noxious smell and, as they are oil based they stick to your body.

"Harmful bacteria will be present which can cause serious illness," the spokesperson added.

"The whale is also on slippery, uneven rocks and this also poses a significant fall risk for anyone walking across them and then putting rescuers at risk."

Bystanders were cleared from the area on Sunday and a cordon set up in the hope the tide would take it back out to sea.

However, this did not happen and arrangements are now in place to remove the whale.

Humpback whales can grow up to 52ft (15.8m) long.