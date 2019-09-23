Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The Ford Focus ended up inches from the front window of the house

A three-year-old boy was injured when the car he was in hit a roundabout, overturned and landed in the garden of a house in Northumberland.

The youngster was a passenger in a Ford Focus driven by a 30-year-old man, who was also hurt in the crash in Newbiggin Road, Ashington, on Sunday morning.

The boy was taken to the Northumbria Emergency Care Centre at Cramlington with non life-threatening injuries.

The driver was taken to hospital in Middlesbrough with spinal injuries.

No one in the house was hurt, but a garden wall was damaged.

Police have appealed for witnesses.