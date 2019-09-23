Image caption William Charlton denies five charges of stirring up racial hatred in a number of speeches

A man accused of stirring up racial hatred has told a jury he organised a series of protest rallies because "the country is in a mess".

William Charlton, 55, of Byland Court, Washington, denies five charges related to speeches given at events in Sunderland in 2016 and 2017.

He said he organised the rallies after reports of an attack on a woman.

The prosecution claims he intended to "stir people up against immigrants, Asians, black people and the police".

Mr Charlton told Newcastle Crown Court he had "no problem with anyone following their religion".

However, he added: "We can't keep taking people in when the country's in the state it's in."

In evidence, Mr Charlton told the court he believed politicians were "fuelling divisions in society" by "ignoring problems" around immigration.

He said he had not invited far-right groups to take part, but admitted former English Defence League leader Tommy Robinson attended three of the marches.

He told the court Mr Robinson made two speeches, but said: "I wouldn't have said they were big speeches."

Mr Charlton also told the court he had "black friends" and only supported a "no more mosques" campaign in Sunderland because he was worried about parking problems.

The trial continues.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk