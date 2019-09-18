Image copyright Family handout Image caption Scott Patterson was stabbed once in the chest

A man has denied murdering a 30-year-old who was stabbed to death.

Scott Patterson died after an assault at a house on Hallside Road in Blyth, Northumberland, in the early hours of 19 August.

Appearing via videolink at Newcastle Crown Court, Peter Dodds, 33, denied killing the father-of-five, who had been stabbed once in the chest.

Mr Dodds, of The Greenway, Uxbridge, west London, also denies assaulting a woman on the same night.

His trial is due to take place in January.