Newcastle's Diamond strip bars drugs cocaine gang sentenced
A dozen members of a drugs gang involved in the supply of cocaine in Tyneside bars have been sentenced.
Door staff and a bar manager were among those arrested in December 2017 during a temporary shut-down of upmarket bars in Newcastle's Diamond strip.
Newcastle Crown Court heard bar staff were dealing cocaine and dealers were afforded "celebrity status".
Ten men were jailed and two others given suspended sentences and ordered to carry out unpaid work.
The court heard police became aware drug dealers were being granted free entry to a number of city centre bars and clubs, allowed to skip queues and given free drinks in VIP areas.
Undercover officers bought drugs directly off bouncers, promoters and bar staff, the court was told.
House of Smith, Florita's and Madame Koo in Newcastle were shut temporarily during raids and £17,000 in cash and cocaine with a street value of £14,000 were seized.
Following the case, Ch Insp David Pickett said the "glamorisation of cocaine" had led to a culture of drug use in the city centre where taking the drug "had almost become part of the night out".
"Known drug dealers were afforded celebrity status," he added.
The court heard the "main man" and "go-to" person to get drugs from was Mahyar Carter, of Dovecot Drive, Chester-le-Street.
The 35-year-old pleaded guilty to six counts of supplying cocaine and possession of cocaine and was jailed for six years and four months.
The other men jailed were:
- Francis Day, 28, of Emily Street, Walker, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supplying a Class A drug and two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply. He was jailed for four years and four months.
- Stephen Jamieson, 23, of Trewhitt Road, Heaton, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug. He was jailed for 16 months suspended for 18 months with 150 hours of unpaid work.
- Joseph Scott, 27, of Monkridge, North Walbottle, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to two counts of supplying a Class A drug, and one count possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply. He was jailed for three years and three months.
- Sam Cottrell, 29, of Tide Spring Row, Hebburn, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug, four counts of supplying a Class A drug, possession of a Class A drug and possession of criminal property. He was jailed for three years and nine months.
- Joseph Capocci, 26, of Coquet Avenue, Gosforth, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to supply a Class A drug. He was jailed for three years.
- Fergus Carneigie, 29, of Hauxley Drive, Gosforth, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. He was jailed for 19 months.
- Christian McGee, 25, of Stepney Lane, Battlefield, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. He was jailed for 16 months suspended for 18 months with 150 hours of unpaid work.
- Ryan Colquhoun, 25, of Rydal Road, Lemington, Newcastle, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of a Class A drug with intent to supply, possession of a Class B drug and possession of criminal property. He was jailed for two years and four months.
- Kevin Laws, 25, of Rosewood Drive, Ponteland, pleaded guilty to one count of supplying a Class A drug. He was jailed for two years and three months.
- Paul Richards, 26, of Percy Street, Hetton-le-Hole, pleaded guilty to supplying a Class A drug. He was jailed for two years and four months.
- Emilio Vincenzo Arceri, 26, of Heathfield Place, Low Fell, pleaded guilty to being concerned in the supply of a Class A drug. He was jailed for 22 months.