Boy, 17, admits Eldon Square screwdriver murder
- 16 September 2019
A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to murdering a solicitor with a screwdriver.
Peter Duncan, 52, was attacked outside a branch of Greggs in Newcastle city centre on 14 August.