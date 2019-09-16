Tyne & Wear

Boy, 17, admits Eldon Square screwdriver murder

  • 16 September 2019

A 17-year-old boy has pleaded guilty to murdering a solicitor with a screwdriver.

Peter Duncan, 52, was attacked outside a branch of Greggs in Newcastle city centre on 14 August.

