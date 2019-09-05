Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption The powder was found in after police pulled over a van in Gateshead

Drugs with an estimated value of £200,000 have been seized by police on Tyneside.

Officers stopped a van near Birtley, Gateshead, and discovered 10 bags of white powder, found to be amphetamines, each weighing 2kg.

The van was travelling from Manchester when it was stopped on Tuesday.

A 36-year-old man, of Newcastle, was charged with possession with intent to supply a Class B drug and will appear at South Tyneside Magistrates' Court.