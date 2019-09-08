Image copyright NNP Image caption Thousands of runners made their way to South Shields

About 57,000 people took to the streets in the Great North Run, won by Mo Farah for the sixth time in a row.

The annual half marathon between Newcastle and South Shields is the UK's biggest running event.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah won the elite men's race in 59 minutes and seven seconds.

Brigid Kosgei beat the women's course record - and the world half marathon record.

Image copyright NNP Image caption The race was started by Lionesses stars Steph Houghton and Jill Scott, along with cricketer Mark Wood

Image copyright PA Media Image caption Under blue skies, thousands of runners made their way across the Tyne Bridge

Image copyright NNP Image caption As always, many runners donned their fancy dress costumes

Image copyright NNP Image caption Hats off to the person who managed to run 13.1 miles in this costume

Image copyright NNP Image caption Mo Farah high-fived fans lining the side of the course

Image copyright PA Image caption Great Britain's Alyson Dixon ran the route dressed as Wonder Woman

Image caption Congratulations to all those who took part

.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk