The Great North Run 2019: In pictures

  • 8 September 2019
Great North run 2019 Image copyright NNP
Image caption Thousands of runners made their way to South Shields

About 57,000 people took to the streets in the Great North Run, won by Mo Farah for the sixth time in a row.

The annual half marathon between Newcastle and South Shields is the UK's biggest running event.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah won the elite men's race in 59 minutes and seven seconds.

Brigid Kosgei beat the women's course record - and the world half marathon record.

Steph Houghton, Jill Scott, and Mark Wood Image copyright NNP
Image caption The race was started by Lionesses stars Steph Houghton and Jill Scott, along with cricketer Mark Wood
Great North run 2019 Image copyright PA Media
Image caption Under blue skies, thousands of runners made their way across the Tyne Bridge
Fundraiser Colin Burgin-Plews Image copyright NNP
Image caption As always, many runners donned their fancy dress costumes
Great North run 2019 participant Image copyright NNP
Image caption Hats off to the person who managed to run 13.1 miles in this costume
Sir Mo Farah Great North Run Image copyright NNP
Image caption Mo Farah high-fived fans lining the side of the course
Alyson Dixon Image copyright PA
Image caption Great Britain's Alyson Dixon ran the route dressed as Wonder Woman
Great North Run participants
Image caption Congratulations to all those who took part

