Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police were called when the BMW was stopped by barrier staff

Three men have been arrested after trying to steal £36,000 from Tyne Tunnel's accounts while pretending to make a toll payment.

The three, travelling in a black BMW, told the barrier supervisor they wished to pay the toll by card.

Tunnel staff became suspicious when the men passed the card payment machine around inside the car and contacted their fraud team.

Northumbria Police believe "a refund card" had been used by the men.

The BMW was stopped and police were called when the men later drove back through the tunnel, which runs under the River Tyne between North Shields and Jarrow.

'Sophisticated scam'

The transaction was quickly cancelled by the tunnel's fraud team.

Officers found several credit cards, mobile phones and a number of receipts in the vehicle.

Det Const Thomas Stockport said the arrests would not have been possible but for the "quick thinking" of tunnel workers.

He said: "From what we know this is a serious and sophisticated scam that could have resulted in these men getting away with tens of thousands of pounds."

A 24-year-old and two 25-year-olds were taken into custody on suspicion of fraud.

Follow BBC North East & Cumbria on Twitter, Facebook and Instagram. Send your story ideas to northeastandcumbria@bbc.co.uk