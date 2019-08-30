Image caption Mistakes are being investigated at South Tyneside and Sunderland Royal hospitals

A patient was almost given a knee replacement on the wrong leg at a North East hospital, a report says.

Another patient at a nearby hospital had surgery on their elbow instead of their wrist.

The procedures at South Tyneside General Hospital and Sunderland Royal Hospital are being investigated by NHS bosses as so-called "never events".

The trust responsible for both hospitals has apologised and stressed that no-one came to serious harm.

South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust is investigating the incidents.

"Never events" is the terminology used within the NHS to describe serious but preventable errors.

A patient at South Tyneside Hospital, in South Shields, was almost given a knee replacement on the wrong leg, the report revealed.

Doctors realised during surgery they were attempting to swap the left leg joint with a prosthetic intended for the other leg and corrected it, with "no further issues identified", the Local Democracy reporting service said.

Full apology

The incident was given a "minor harm" rating by managers.

The report revealed that another patient at Sunderland Royal Hospital had an operation on the wrong leg in April.

It also said that surgeons, at the same hospital, who were operating on a patient's arm performed the procedure at the elbow, rather than at the wrist as originally planned in August 2018.

Shaz Wahid, medical director at South Tyneside and Sunderland NHS Foundation Trust, said: "No patient came to any serious harm in relation to the three never events and all have received a full apology.

"Although never events are extremely rare and should never happen, there are risks associated with healthcare and we continue to raise awareness amongst our staff of the systems and safeguards we have in place to prevent similar events occurring again."

Investigations are ongoing and updates are due to be reported back through the clinical commissioning group's serious incident panel.

According to national NHS figures, there were 496 "never events" in 2018-19.