Plans have been revealed for two new school buildings in Northumberland on the site of an existing one.

Hexham Middle School and the town's Queen Elizabeth High School have been in urgent need of an upgrade, and Northumberland County Council has been considering a number of locations.

They will now be located at Whetstone Bridge Road, as part of a £36m project.

The Grade II-listed facade of the high school will be retained, and new buildings developed to the rear.

It is hoped construction work can begin early next year, with the new schools open in September 2021.