Image copyright Paul Weston Image caption Rennington's annual scarecrow festival raises funds for the church and village hall

Scarecrows of Poldark and Demelza, Peter Rabbit and a whisky-drinking businessman have appeared in a rural village in the north of England.

They are among about 50 created for the 20th annual scarecrow festival in Rennington, Northumberland.

Church warden Paul Weston said the money raised from visitors was needed to keep the village hall and the church open, and it was "very grateful".

With no rules "we just don't know what's coming out each year", he said.

"You may find that there are some very political scarecrows around - it wouldn't surprise me if you don't find the odd politician with a rope around his neck," Mr Weston said.

Image copyright Carole Dent Image caption Ross Poldark and Demelza are quite a long way from home

Image copyright Carole Dent Image caption The scarecrows are on show for the whole bank holiday weekend

In past years Elvis, Harry Potter, R2-D2, Little Bo Peep, Boris Johnson and Pippa Middleton have made an appearance.

There has been a scarecrow sailing around in a big boat and another in a motorised scooter, playing a violin.

"One had a representation of 50 Shades of Grey - and I'm not explaining any further," Mr Weston said.

Image copyright Paul Weston Image caption Someone should probably patent the idea of a scaremole

Village hall committee treasurer Carole Dent said, without the event, the village "would struggle to cover the running costs of our village hall so it is a major fundraiser for us".

"The whole village pulls together like clockwork every year," she said.

They expect to make about £5,000.

The event's musical entertainment includes Russ Field, former lead guitarist with the 1970s pop group Showaddywaddy, who is now a Rennington church warden.

Image copyright Paul Weston Image caption Probably best not to ask who this is

Image copyright Carole Dent Image caption Visitors can follow a scarecrow trail around the village

Image copyright Carole Dent Image caption With this many scarecrows in one village you have to wonder where all the crows have moved on to

Image copyright Carole Dent Image caption There are also stalls, games, cakes and appropriately themed pies

