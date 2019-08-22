Tyne & Wear

Haydon Bridge fatal crash: Glasgow man charged over woman's death

  • 22 August 2019

A man has been charged over the death of a woman in a two-car crash in Northumberland.

The woman, who was a passenger in a Ford Focus, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A69 near Haydon Bridge at 18:30 BST on Tuesday.

Two other women were injured when the Focus collided with a Hyundai i30 travelling in the opposite direction.

A 31-year-old man from Glasgow has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other traffic offences.

