Haydon Bridge fatal crash: Glasgow man charged over woman's death
- 22 August 2019
A man has been charged over the death of a woman in a two-car crash in Northumberland.
The woman, who was a passenger in a Ford Focus, was pronounced dead at the scene of the collision on the A69 near Haydon Bridge at 18:30 BST on Tuesday.
Two other women were injured when the Focus collided with a Hyundai i30 travelling in the opposite direction.
A 31-year-old man from Glasgow has been charged with causing death by dangerous driving and other traffic offences.