A man has been arrested over the death of a woman in a two-car crash in Northumberland.

The vehicles collided on the A69 near Haydon Bridge at about 18:30 BST on Tuesday.

The woman, who was a passenger in a Ford Focus, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Northumbria Police said a 31-year-old man had been arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and remains in custody.

A 21-year-old woman, who was also a passenger in the Focus, was taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

Another woman, 62, was also taken to hospital as a precaution but is not believed to have sustained serious injuries.