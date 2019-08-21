Tyne & Wear

Scott Patterson murder: Man charged over Blyth assault

  • 21 August 2019
Scott Patterson Image copyright Family handout
Image caption Scott Patterson died from suspected stabbing injuries

A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old who was stabbed to death.

Scott Patterson died after an assault at an address in Hallside Road, Blyth, at about 01:55 BST on Monday.

Peter Dodds, 34, of The Greenway, Uxbridge is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court later.

Two men, aged 50 and 56, and a woman, 48, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released without charge.

A total of seven addresses in the Blyth area were searched on Monday night as part of Northumbria Police's investigation.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites