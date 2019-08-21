Image copyright Family handout Image caption Scott Patterson died from suspected stabbing injuries

A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old who was stabbed to death.

Scott Patterson died after an assault at an address in Hallside Road, Blyth, at about 01:55 BST on Monday.

Peter Dodds, 34, of The Greenway, Uxbridge is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court later.

Two men, aged 50 and 56, and a woman, 48, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released without charge.

A total of seven addresses in the Blyth area were searched on Monday night as part of Northumbria Police's investigation.