Scott Patterson murder: Man charged over Blyth assault
A man has been charged with the murder of a 30-year-old who was stabbed to death.
Scott Patterson died after an assault at an address in Hallside Road, Blyth, at about 01:55 BST on Monday.
Peter Dodds, 34, of The Greenway, Uxbridge is due to appear at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court later.
Two men, aged 50 and 56, and a woman, 48, arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender have been released without charge.
A total of seven addresses in the Blyth area were searched on Monday night as part of Northumbria Police's investigation.