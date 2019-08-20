Image copyright Family handout Image caption Scott Patterson died at a property in Hallside Road, Blyth

A man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man died at a house in Northumberland.

Scott Patterson, 30, died following an assault at a property in Hallside Road, Blyth, at about 01:55 BST on Monday.

Police said he suffered injuries believed to be from a bladed article.

A 34-year old man was arrested on suspicion of murder while two men aged 50 and 56 and a woman, 48, were arrested on suspicion of assisting an offender.

A total of seven addresses in the Blyth area were searched on Monday night as part of Northumbria Police's investigation.

Supt Helen Anderson said: "We believe those involved are all known to each other but we are still carrying out a number of enquiries to establish a clear picture of what happened."