Teen in court over screwdriver stab death in Newcastle
- 19 August 2019
A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a solicitor who was stabbed to death with a screwdriver.
Peter Duncan, 52, was attacked on 14 August in Newcastle city centre.
The teenager, who cannot be named, appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court charged with murder, possession of a weapon and theft of "a quantity of screwdrivers" from Poundland.
He was remanded in custody and will attend crown court on Wednesday.