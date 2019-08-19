Tyne & Wear

Teen in court over screwdriver stab death in Newcastle

  • 19 August 2019
Peter Duncan Image copyright Family photo
Image caption Peter Duncan was attacked in Newcastle city centre

A 17-year-old boy has appeared in court charged with murdering a solicitor who was stabbed to death with a screwdriver.

Peter Duncan, 52, was attacked on 14 August in Newcastle city centre.

The teenager, who cannot be named, appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court charged with murder, possession of a weapon and theft of "a quantity of screwdrivers" from Poundland.

He was remanded in custody and will attend crown court on Wednesday.

Related Topics

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites