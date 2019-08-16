Christopher Graham denies Simon Bowman Jarrow house murder
16 August 2019
A man has denied murdering a grandfather from South Tyneside.
Simon Bowman, 54, was found dead inside his home in High Street, Jarrow, in May this year.
Christopher Graham appeared at Newcastle Crown Court via videolink and pleaded not guilty to a charge of murder.
The 30-year-old, of Romney Avenue, Washington, was further remanded in custody with a provisional trial date set for 2 December.