Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Vincent Bell denied murder and was found guilty of manslaughter following a two-week trial

A man who killed his brother by stabbing him three times in the chest during an argument has been jailed for 13 years.

Damian Banks, 34, was found unconscious at a property in Turnbull Close in Durham, at 01:30 GMT on 30 March.

He was taken to Newcastle's Royal Victoria Infirmary but died.

Vincent Bell, 35, of Turnbull Close, denied murder and was found guilty of manslaughter following a two-week trial at Teesside Crown Court.

Image copyright Durham Police Image caption Damian Banks was found unconscious with chest injuries

The court heard that a doctor and paramedics assisted the police and performed open heart surgery at the scene, but were unable to save Mr Banks.

Det Supt Umberto Cuozzo, said: "This was a particularly sensitive investigation where an argument between two brothers ended in such tragic consequences and an unimaginable impact on family and friends.

"My thoughts and those of the investigation team are with them."