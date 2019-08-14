Image copyright Google Image caption The man was attacked outside the Greggs near Old Eldon Square

A 52-year-old man has been stabbed to death in a city centre.

Police were called to reports he had been assaulted outside a Greggs bakery near Old Eldon Square in Newcastle at about 18:20 BST on Wednesday.

The man was taken to hospital where he later died as a result of injuries "consistent with a stabbing", Northumbria Police said.

Six men have been arrested on suspicion of murder in connection with the stabbing.

Det Supt John Bent said: "First and foremost our thoughts are with the family and friends of the man who has sadly lost his life.

"We're appealing for anyone who may have information or who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch with us as any information could be vital."

The force said officers would be carrying out further inquiries and conducting patrols in the area.