EasyJet crew member on drink charge

Image copyright PA Media Image caption The flight was from Alicante to Newcastle

An EasyJet crew member was arrested after allegedly being unfit through drink on a flight from Spain to the UK.

Air Traffic Control alerted police as the flight from Alicante to Newcastle came in to land early on Saturday.

Police confirmed a 48-year-old woman from Huddersfield was later charged with performing an aviation function while unfit through drink.

A Northumbria Police spokesman said the woman was due to appear before North Tyneside magistrates next month.

A statement from the budget airline said: "We can confirm that flight EZY6420 from Alicante to Newcastle on 10 August was met by police at the request of the captain.

"A crew member was arrested, subsequently charged and no longer works for EasyJet."