Image copyright Will Mapplebeck Image caption A Metro passenger snapped the horse on the platform

A horse took an early morning stroll to join commuters at a Tyne and Wear Metro station.

Passengers raised the alarm after spotting the animal on the platform at Brockley Whins at about 08:00 BST.

Nexus, which owns and manages the network, reduced train speeds in the area for a time as a precautionary measure.

It emerged the horse had escaped from a nearby field and was led back there by a member of the public.

A Nexus spokesman said: "Trains were cautioned through this area of the line while the incident was dealt with.

"This involved alerting drivers and reducing speeds of trains.

"Brockley Whins is an unstaffed station so staff were sent out to deal with the incident.

"Before they got there a member of the public led the horse away and put it safely back into the nearby field that it had escaped from."