Image copyright Family photo Image caption Mr Jordan was a keen footballer

Police have named a man who died in a crash on the A19 near Sunderland early on Sunday.

Richard Jordan, 33, was in a Mercedes C-Class which collided with a Vauxhall Corsa on the southbound carriageway near the A690 junction at Houghton.

Police said Mr Jordan, of Grangetown in Sunderland, was pronounced dead at the scene of the crash at about 01:45 BST.

Two other occupants of the Mercedes suffered serious injuries. No-one in the Corsa was hurt.

Police have appealed for witnesses.