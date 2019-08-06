Image caption Durham is a reception prison, with most inmates on remand or subject to recall

A jail must do more to manage inmates at risk of suicide and self-harm, the chief inspector of prisons has said.

The number of deaths at HMP Durham remained a "significant concern", and required urgent attention, Peter Clarke said.

He said there had been three self-inflicted deaths and 356 acts of self-harm since an inspection last October.

However, Mr Clarke said better progress had been made on tackling drug use in the jail.

An inspection last month found recommendations from previous investigations into deaths at the prison had not been given sufficient priority.

His report said the level of risk of self-harm was "sometimes underestimated" and observations of at-risk prisoners were not always recorded.

Weaknesses identified

HMP Durham became a reception prison in 2017, and about 70% of the 900 inmates are either on remand or subject to recall.

Mr Clarke said good progress had been made in tackling the supply of illicit drugs, with a body scanner now installed.

He said: "Making it more difficult for drugs and other illicit items to enter the prison was having the desired effect and the prison was now better controlled and supervised.

"However, weaknesses in suicide and self-harm prevention measures remained a significant concern and required urgent attention.

"Durham needed to give priority to improving the quality of risk management planning if we are to be confident that the public are protected when prisoners presenting a risk of serious harm are released."

Her Majesty's Prison and Probation Service said it was working to tackle issues at the prison.

A spokesman added: "We are under no illusions there is much still to do."