Man dies in A19 two-vehicle collision
- 4 August 2019
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Email
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with WhatsApp
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Twitter
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A 33-year-old man has died in a two-vehicle collision in the early hours.
The crash, involving a Mercedes C-Class and a Vauxhall Corsa, happened on the A19, about three miles south of the junction for the A690 in Houghton.
One of the occupants of the Mercedes, which had overturned, was pronounced dead at the scene, and two others suffered serious injuries. No-one in the other vehicle was seriously hurt.
The road was closed following the crash at 01:45 BST but has now re-opened.