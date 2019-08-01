Image copyright Google Image caption The fire service said tower block fires were complex and risky

A woman has been arrested over a string of blazes at a block of flats.

Northumbria Police said the 23 fires at Cruddas Park flats in Elswick, Newcastle, had largely involved rubbish being set alight in bin chutes.

No-one had been injured. A 55-year-old woman was arrested on Monday on suspicion of arson and released while inquiries continue.

Building manager Your Homes Newcastle is liaising with police and the fire service on preventative measures.

Det Ch Insp Angela Hufton said residents had been "very concerned" and had been calling for more action.

"I want to reassure them we have been investigating reports - this has been a large investigation."