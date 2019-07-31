Newcastle city centre fight: Charges after man hit by car
A man has been charged over an attack in which a man was hit by a car.
Several people were involved in a fight in Groat Market, Newcastle, on Sunday night but had left by the time police arrived.
Footage later shared on social media appeared to show a man being struck by a car. He was later traced and had not been seriously hurt.
A man is due before magistrates charged with dangerous driving and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.
The 28-year-old is also charged with common assault, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence.