Image copyright Google Image caption Police were called to Newcastle's Groat Market on Sunday

A man has been charged over an attack in which a man was hit by a car.

Several people were involved in a fight in Groat Market, Newcastle, on Sunday night but had left by the time police arrived.

Footage later shared on social media appeared to show a man being struck by a car. He was later traced and had not been seriously hurt.

A man is due before magistrates charged with dangerous driving and attempting to cause grievous bodily harm.

The 28-year-old is also charged with common assault, driving while disqualified, driving with no insurance and driving without a licence.