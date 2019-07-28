Image copyright Google Image caption A car was driven at a man following a confrontation on Groat Market

Police are hunting for a man who was apparently deliberately run over by a driver in Newcastle

Footage circulating on social media shows a car drive at high speed towards the pedestrian, before making off from the scene.

It happened just after 21:00 BST on Saturday following a confrontation on Groat Market.

The force of the impact results in the man being thrown into a signpost on the other side of the road.

Northumbria Police said "robust action" will be taken against anyone found to be involved.

The video taken by a member of the public starts by showing a woman hitting a car's windscreen with her high heel as two men get into the vehicle.

The car takes off at speed, mounts the pavement, and subsequently nearly hits a man and causes the woman to fall to the floor.

The man then chases the vehicle before it stops, reverses and drives straight into him.

Police said they are now in the process of identifying the people involved, including the man who was struck.