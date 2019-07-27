Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Wire Image caption The Fireflies aerobatic display team performed on Friday evening

Worsening weather conditions have grounded aerial displays at the Sunderland International Airshow.

A number demonstrations were cut short due to cloud conditions, but despite the heavy rain, thousands gathered at the Seaburn and Roker seafronts.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place across the North-East England until Sunday.

Weather permitting, there will be further events on Sunday.

Sunderland Airshow tweeted: "Unfortunately there will be no more flying displays today, due to worsening conditions here and at the airport. Thank you all for coming, and the weather is looking better for tomorrow!"