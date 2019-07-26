Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Kyle Hutchinson admitted causing death by dangerous driving

A driver who struck and killed a pedestrian after being pursued by police has been sentenced.

Paul Collinson, 54, died outside The County Hotel in Walker, Newcastle, on 23 September.

Kyle Hutchinson pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving during an earlier appearance at Newcastle Crown Court.

The 20-year-old, of Praetorian Drive, Wallsend, was sentenced to eight years in a young offenders institution.

Hutchinson was driving on the wrong side of the carriageway and swerved to avoid a taxi moments before he struck Mr Collinson outside of the pub.

He also admitted driving without insurance and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Paul Collinson (left), pictured with his son Paul, had a "smile as big as his heart"

Northumbria Police said officers had tried to stop a VW Passat shortly before, but it had driven off.

Hutchinson had taken cocaine before the pursuit where at times he was driving up to 82mph in a 30mph zone, Newcastle Crown Court heard.

Recorder of Newcastle Judge Sloan said his passengers suffered "catastrophic, life-changing injuries".

One of his passengers, Shauna Kime, 26, was paralysed from the waist down.

In a statement, she told the court: "I have a four year old son, I feel really badly for him, I feel like I went out one night and didn't come home.

"I feel like he is missing his mummy."