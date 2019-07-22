Tributes to Chester-le-Street stab victim Alan Stokoe
- 22 July 2019
A man who was stabbed to death in an apparent fight was "a funny man and will be greatly missed", his family have said.
Alan Stokoe, 26, was stabbed in Melville Street, Chester-le-Street just after 02:00 BST on Sunday.
In a statement released through Durham Police, Mr Stokoe's family said: "All the family are devastated."
A 42-year-old man, who was taken to hospital with serious injuries, is under arrest on suspicion of murder.