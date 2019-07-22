Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Luc Barker and Brian Goldsmith each used a large knife to attack Gavin Moon

Two men who murdered a father of two following a "heated row" have been jailed for life.

Gavin Moon was stabbed at the flat he was temporarily living at in Trafalgar Road, Washington, in January.

Brian Goldsmith, 47, of Wayman Street, Sunderland, and Luc Barker, 28, of Trafalgar Road, were found guilty at Newcastle Crown Court.

The judge has given them both life terms, with Goldsmith to serve a minimum of 18 years and Barker 16.

The trial heard 31-year-old Mr Moon had been temporarily living in the flat with Barker at the time of the attack, which took place the day before his body was found.

Both killers claimed Mr Moon had reacted angrily after returning home and discovering they had stolen drugs belonging to him.

Police said the pair each used a large knife to attack Mr Moon, causing a fatal wound to his side which cut through a rib, his liver and aorta.

Image copyright Family handout Image caption Mr Moon's family described him as a "doting dad"

Mr Justice Morris said Goldsmith and Barker had launched a "consistent and deadly attack" on Mr Moon who was "a much loved father, son and brother".

Det Ch Insp John Bent, of Northumbria Police, said: "With an investigation like this, it's always difficult for the family of the deceased - but it has been even harder for Mr Moon's family given one of the defendants, Barker, had been a friend of the victim for some time.

"I hope today's sentencing can give Mr Moon's family some kind of justice."