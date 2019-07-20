Lego exhibition builds on success of Northern pioneers
Brick by plastic brick, Northern pioneers and innovations have been recreated in Lego for a new exhibition.
More than 50,000 pieces have been used to showcase the Angel of the North, George Stephenson's Rocket locomotive and the Great North Run.
Newcastle's Discovery Museum is hosting a total of 45 models as part of the Brilliant Bricks: A Lego Timeline of Innovation event.
Each one has been built by full-time Lego artist Steve Mayes.
Also on show are small-scale recreations of a Geordie safety lamp and Turbinia, the first steam turbine-powered ship.
Mr Mayes previously displayed some of his work at last year's Great North Exhibition.
Brilliant Bricks runs until 3 November.
