Image copyright Steve Mayes Image caption The Lego Angel of the North does not stand quite as tall as Antony Gormley's sculpture at Gateshead

Brick by plastic brick, Northern pioneers and innovations have been recreated in Lego for a new exhibition.

More than 50,000 pieces have been used to showcase the Angel of the North, George Stephenson's Rocket locomotive and the Great North Run.

Newcastle's Discovery Museum is hosting a total of 45 models as part of the Brilliant Bricks: A Lego Timeline of Innovation event.

Each one has been built by full-time Lego artist Steve Mayes.

Image copyright Steve Mayes Image caption The Red Arrows flying over the Tyne Bridge is arguably the most familiar image of the annual Great North Run

Image copyright Steve Mayes Image caption Five-time Great North Run winner Mo Farah once again leads the pack

Also on show are small-scale recreations of a Geordie safety lamp and Turbinia, the first steam turbine-powered ship.

Mr Mayes previously displayed some of his work at last year's Great North Exhibition.

Brilliant Bricks runs until 3 November.

Image copyright Tyne and Wear Museums Image caption Steve Mayes' models are on display at the Discovery Museum, which is also home to the original Turbinia

Image copyright Steve Mayes Image caption Built in the 1890s, the Charles Parsons-designed Turbinia was the fastest ship in the world when it first hit the water

Image copyright Steve Mayes Image caption George Stephenson's Rocket locomotive, built in Newcastle in 1829, has been lovingly recreated

Image copyright Tyne and Wear Museums Image caption Also invented by George Stephenson, the Geordie lamp was a safety lamp used by miners

