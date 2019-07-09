Sir Bobby Robson memorabilia sold at auction

Image copyright Anderson and Garland Image caption Items auctioned off date from the 1960s to 1980

Football memorabilia collected by Sir Bobby Robson's cousin has gone under the hammer to raise money for the ex-England manager's cancer charity.

Mainly from Sir Bobby's playing days, it includes signed photos, match programmes, cigarette cards and an autograph book.

It was put together by Michael Robson, now 74, who travelled all over the country to watch him play.

Auctioneers Anderson and Garland sold the collection for £650.

Mr Robson, from County Durham, said he wanted to "do his bit" for the Sir Bobby Robson Foundation.

'Doing some good'

"Bob was a few years ahead of me and I was still at school when he signed for Fulham," he said

"My dad and his brothers, including Bob's dad Philip, would go and watch him play whenever he came to the north and when I was about 11, I started to go to as well.

"We'd meet up with Bob before the game and ... often, I'd give him my autograph book and he'd pass it around the dressing rooms for me and give it back afterwards.

"I donated the collection because I want to know it will go to someone who'll appreciate it, and to know it's doing some good, too."

The foundation was established in 2008 while the former Newcastle, Ipswich and Barcelona manager was receiving treatment for cancer.

He died the following year.