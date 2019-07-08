Image caption The station closes permanently on Monday

A station on the Tyne and Wear Metro is to permanently close for the first time in the network's 39 year history.

South Shields Metro station, which opened in 1984, is shutting to make way for the town's new £21m bus and Metro interchange.

Owner Nexus said it was the first permanent station closure since the network opened.

The station, on King Street, has been used by 50 million passengers, including Great North runners.

The new Interchange opens less than 100m away in Keppel Street on 4 August.

Huw Lewis, customer services director at Nexus, said: "We've never closed a station before, and I am sure many people have memories of the old South Shields - it's been part of everyday life for so long for the daily commute, trips to the seaside.

"In some ways it's sad to say goodbye, but the difference in quality will be obvious as Metro moves across the road."

The new building will also have a café, bike storage and waiting areas.

Construction of the interchange is part of phase two of the £100m South Shields 365 regeneration plan, which began in April 2018.

Metro services will terminate at Chichester station for four weeks to allow completion of the Interchange, with bus replacement services.