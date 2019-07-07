Tyne & Wear

Hexham runner's 93-miles through night and day

  • 7 July 2019
Jennifer Lapping (right) Image copyright Jennifer Lapping
Image caption Jennifer Lapping (right) was joined by fellow runners on the way

A runner has been on the go for 23 hours ,covering 93 miles (150 km), to raise money for a children's cancer charity.

Jennifer Lapping ran the length of the River Tyne from Kielder, Northumberland, to Tynemouth, North Tyneside.

She stopped once to eat and a for a quick massage.

Ms Lapping, who runs Hexham-based Jog on the Tyne running club, said she was delighted to finish an hour early.

She has raised £1,400 for children's charity the Dragonfly Cancer Trust.

She said she was joined by other runners along the way, after setting off from Deadwater farm in Kielder on Saturday morning.

Image copyright Jennifer Lapping
Image caption Ms Lapping enjoying a lolly after her overnight journey

