A 16-year-old boy from Durham is to stand trial for allegedly plotting an act of terror to start a race war.

The teenager, who cannot be named, is charged with six terror offences and sexually touching a child under 13.

Oxford Crown Court heard the youth, described as a "white supremacist", had a shopping list for a Molotov cocktail when he was arrested on 13 March.

He was remanded in custody until a trial at Manchester Crown Court which has been set for 9 October.

No pleas were entered, however Mr Justice Sweeney said a bail application was anticipated at a later date.

'Guerrilla warfare'

The teenager is charged with one count of engaging in preparation of an act of terrorism between 10 October 2017 and 13 March.

The charge, under section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006, says his planning included reading extreme right-wing ideological texts, searching for synagogues and trying to secure ammonium nitrate.

It also alleges he began drafting the "Manual for practical and sensible guerrilla warfare", searched for material on firearms, explosives, ammunition and weapons and engaged in sexual touching of a minor as a "desensitisation technique".

The youth faces one count of disseminating a terrorist publication, called DIY Firearms, Modification and Ammunition, and one count of possessing an article for terrorist purposes - a handwritten note of Molotov cocktail ingredients.

He is further charged with three counts of possession of information useful in the preparation of an act of terrorism, including electronic documents entitled The Big Book of Mischief, Making of Ricin and Homemade C4.