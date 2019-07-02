Image copyright Simon Hitchens Image caption The sculpture would draw tourists to Northumberland, the planning application said

Plans for a public sculpture measuring three times the height of the Angel of the North have been rejected by councillors.

The 183ft (56m) tall structure would have stood on the summit of Cold Law near Kirkwhelpington, Northumberland, on the estate of Lord Devonport.

The Elizabeth Landmark was intended to commemorate the Queen and the Commonwealth, he said.

More than 100 objections were received by Northumberland County Council.

The authority rejected the scheme by a vote of 13-3 at Morpeth's County Hall.

Constructed from steel, the planned structure was set to feature a steel spire pointing towards the sun.

There would also have been a viewing area, 17-space car park, a bronze map on a stone plinth and steel inserts on the floor denoting the Commonwealth flag and distance markers to member-state capitals.

Campaigners opposed to the scheme said they were delighted by the authority's decision.

Image caption Mary Ann Rogers said shape is "quite invasive and violent."

Mary Ann Rogers said: "We don't feel it is an appropriate place for a 56m-high steel monument.

"People feel disappointed we weren't asked our opinion at all [by Lord Devonport].

"The shape is quite invasive and violent."

Gateshead's Angel of the North is 20m (65ft) high.