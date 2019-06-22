Image copyright Craig Connor/NNP Image caption The building is an exact copy of a former hall near Bishop Auckland

The 1950s have been brought back to life at an outdoor museum.

Beamish Museum in County Durham has recreated an exact copy of the former Leasingthorne Colliery Welfare Hall and Community Centre, near Bishop Auckland.

Visitors will be able to experience social activities of the time such as games and music, as well as a mother and baby clinic.

It is the first part of a forthcoming 1950s town, which will feature housing, a chip shop and a hairdressers.

Image copyright Beamish Museum Image caption The original hall was the hub of local social life

In recreating the hall, Beamish worked closely with people from the local community, who shared memories, stories and objects.

Pam Hymas, from the Leeholme and Coundon Community Centre, said: "Just the feel of the place actually makes you feel you are back in our original hall.

"It's the same vibe, the same feeling - it's amazing."

Image copyright Craig Connor/NNP Image caption Looking after new mothers - 1950s style

It also hosts a replica of an NHS clinic, where mothers would go for pre and post natal care.

Collections development officer, Emma Sayer said of the clinic: "We've tried to pay particular attention to all of the details, looking at the kinds of products which were available to mums in the 50s.

Image copyright Beamish Museum Image caption There was an opening ceremony for the original hall in 1957

Richard Evans, the museum's director, said: "People come [here] with their own stories, their own history.

"It's not our role to tell people what their history is, it's to provide a space where they can come reflect and connect with the stories from their communities and their own background."

Image copyright Craig Connor/NNP Image caption Visitors can sample 1950s fun and games

The opening is being marked by a weekend of activities and events.