Beamish Museum recreates miners' life from 1950s
The 1950s have been brought back to life at an outdoor museum.
Beamish Museum in County Durham has recreated an exact copy of the former Leasingthorne Colliery Welfare Hall and Community Centre, near Bishop Auckland.
Visitors will be able to experience social activities of the time such as games and music, as well as a mother and baby clinic.
It is the first part of a forthcoming 1950s town, which will feature housing, a chip shop and a hairdressers.
In recreating the hall, Beamish worked closely with people from the local community, who shared memories, stories and objects.
Pam Hymas, from the Leeholme and Coundon Community Centre, said: "Just the feel of the place actually makes you feel you are back in our original hall.
"It's the same vibe, the same feeling - it's amazing."
It also hosts a replica of an NHS clinic, where mothers would go for pre and post natal care.
Collections development officer, Emma Sayer said of the clinic: "We've tried to pay particular attention to all of the details, looking at the kinds of products which were available to mums in the 50s.
Richard Evans, the museum's director, said: "People come [here] with their own stories, their own history.
"It's not our role to tell people what their history is, it's to provide a space where they can come reflect and connect with the stories from their communities and their own background."
The opening is being marked by a weekend of activities and events.