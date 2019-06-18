Image copyright PA Image caption The politician had just given a speech at the city's Monument when he was covered in milkshake

A man has admitting assaulting Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage by hurling a milkshake over him.

Mr Farage had given a speech on 20 May in Newcastle before the European elections when he was attacked.

Paul Crowther, 32, of Holeyn Road, Throckley, pleaded guilty to common assault and criminal damage when he appeared at North Tyneside Magistrates' Court.

A banana and salted caramel drink was hurled at Mr Farage.

Crowther, who was arrested at the scene after being filmed dousing Mr Farage with the £5.25 milkshake, told journalists the act was "a right of protest against people like him".

He said of Mr Farage: "The bile and the racism he spouts out in this country is far more damaging than a bit of milkshake to his front."

'A mile off'

A Gofundme page entitled "Get Paul Crowther his milkshake money back" raised £1,705.

In the immediate aftermath of the incident, Mr Farage was heard telling a member of security staff that he "could have spotted that a mile off".

Later that day, he said: "I won't even acknowledge the low-grade behaviour that I was subjected to this morning. I won't dignify it. I will ignore it.

"Perhaps keep buying new clothes and carry on."