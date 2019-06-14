Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Police believe some of the items may have sentimental value

The rightful owners of a haul of stolen garden ornaments are being sought by Northumbria Police.

More than 80 items were seized when officers searched the property of a man suspected to be involved in a number of burglaries and thefts across the Birtley and Low Fell areas.

A few, including some grave ornaments, have been returned, but the majority remain unclaimed.

Police want to hear from any victims of ornament theft.

'Sentimental value'

A Northumbria Police spokesman said: "One of the victims we identified was over the moon as ornaments had been stolen from the grave of a family member.

"I suspect that some of the ornaments we have at the station could hold similar sentimental value and so we are keen to identify the owners.

"We need to speak to anyone who has had items stolen from gardens in the Birtley and Low Fell areas to get in touch as we may have your belongings.

"Not only would it be great to return them to you but you may hold information that could greatly assist our investigation."