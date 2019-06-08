Image copyright Owen Humphreys/PA Image caption Bamburgh Castle was once home to the kings of ancient Northumbria

A village in Northumberland has been named Britain's best coastal destination.

A survey by nearly 3,000 holidaymakers by consumer group Which? named Bamburgh the country's most highly rated seaside location.

The village, with a population of just 400, earned a score of 89% due to the quality of its beach, seafront, food and value for money.

Portmeirion, Gwynedd, was in second place on 88%.

The poll rated 96 of the country's coastal towns, villages and resorts to find the nation's favourite.

Bognor Regis, West Sussex, and Clacton-on-Sea, Essex, were bottom of the table with a score of 47%.

Rory Boland, editor of Which? Travel magazine, said: "Whether you fancy blowing out the cobwebs in Bamburgh, pottering around in Portmeirion or taking your bucket and spade to St Mawes, it's clear that the great British seaside has something for everyone."