Image copyright Family Handout/Northumbria Police Image caption Quyen Ngoc Nguyen was raped, tortured and murdered

A failure to share information about a convicted killer after his release "possibly contributed" to him and another man going on to murder an woman, a coroner has ruled.

The body of Quyen Ngoc Nguyen, 28, was found in a burning car at Shiney Row, near Sunderland, in August 2017.

Her killers Stephen Unwin and William McFall were out of prison on licence.

Sunderland coroner Derek Winter said breaches of Unwin's licence were not shared between police and probation.

He ruled Ms Nguyen had been unlawfully killed.

Unwin, of Houghton-le-Spring, near Sunderland, and Mcfall, of Blackpool, had met in prison while serving life terms for separate murders.

The coroner looked at whether there were systemic and individual failures by those charged with the supervision of the pair after they were released.

Mr Winter said Northumbria Police recorded 26 pieces of intelligence about Unwin between 2012 and 2017 but these were not shared with probation officers.

Unwin was arrested after a disturbance in 2013 in which he threatened to burn a house down, and he allegedly assaulted a teenager in 2015.

Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Stephen Unwin (left) and William McFall were give whole-life terms in April 2018

A few weeks before Ms Nguyen was murdered, a woman told police Unwin had sent her a message in which he threatened to "smash her jaw in" and take turns with an accomplice to rape her.

One month later Unwin raped 28-year-old Ms Nguyen before he and McFall dumped her body in the burning vehicle. They were jailed in April 2018.

Mr Winter said: "On the evidence, there were multiple occasions when information about Unwin could and should have been shared between the police and probation."

He added that if police had passed on information there would have been enforcement action against Unwin, although it would not have been enough to recall him to prison - but "might have moderated his behaviour".

The inquest was told assessments of Unwin "fell below good practice", with records updated retrospectively after Ms Nguyen was killed.

Mr Winter said: "The perpetrators of her murder were subject to life licence conditions, the known breaches of which were not acted upon in a sufficient, timely and co-ordinated manner, including a failure of information sharing, all of which were not causative but possibly contributed to her death."

He added that he would write to the justice secretary, Northumbria Police's chief constable and the probation service about the need for further training to help prevent future deaths.