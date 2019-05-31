Image caption Helena Atay and her husband had been married for almost 20 years

A woman who killed her husband by stabbing him in the chest has been jailed for 14 years.

Helena Atay, 42, also known as Karine, stabbed 45-year-old Atakan Atay after he attempted to stop her leaving the house to buy alcohol.

The Turkish-born businessman was killed at the couple's home in Birtley, Gateshead, in October.

She was found guilty of manslaughter, and not murder, on the grounds of lack of intent.

Atay previously told Newcastle Crown Court she could not remember stabbing her husband, and denied his murder.

In a 17-minute recording of her 999 call, she was heard saying "I'm sorry" and telling paramedics "we had a fight".

A trial heard that Atakan Atay had tried to limit his wife's drinking

Mr Atay was stabbed just below a tattoo in memory of their daughter Sophie, who died from cancer aged three.

His wife previously told the court she began drinking when she suffered from postnatal depression after the birth of her first child.

Following the death of her second child and the birth of her third, she was drinking more than she ever had before - up to two bottles of wine every night - the jury heard.

Prosecutors said she had previously sought help for alcoholism having had two car crashes while over the limit. She had also threatened to bite the nose off a hospital security guard and bitten a nightclub doorman.

In a statement released after the verdict, Mr Atay's family said: "He was made a victim because of his compassion and being a good person.

"He always wanted to do the right thing and that has cost him his life."