Image copyright Northumbria Police Image caption Paul Collinson (left), pictured with his son Paul, died on 23 September

A man has admitted causing the death of a pedestrian after driving dangerously outside a pub in Newcastle.

Paul Collinson, 54, died outside The County Hotel in the Walker area of the city on 23 September.

Northumbria Police said officers had tried to stop a VW Passat shortly before, but it had driven off.

Kyle Hutchinson, 20, of Praetorian Drive, Wallsend, pleaded guilty to causing death by dangerous driving at Newcastle Crown Court.

Hutchinson also admitted driving without insurance and three counts of causing serious injury by dangerous driving.

He was bailed until a sentencing hearing in July.