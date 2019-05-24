A woman was sexually assaulted following a night out in Newcastle city centre, police have said.

The 32-year-old was accompanied in a taxi by a man in his 50s at around midnight on 18 May.

On arriving at South Shields' Simonside estate, police say she fell or was pushed from the taxi and sexually assaulted in a house.

Northumbria Police wants to trace the taxi driver to see if they have CCTV footage to help with the investigation.