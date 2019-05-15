Tyne & Wear

Glanton fire: Teen who made explosives given referral order

  • 15 May 2019
A number of vans could be seen at the village Image copyright Steve Miller
Image caption The 17-year-old, who was arrested at the scene of a house fire, cannot be named for legal reasons

A 17-year-old boy charged with making explosives and committing arson has been given a 12-month referral order.

He was arrested and "potentially hazardous substances" were found at a house fire in Glanton, Northumberland, on 5 March.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared at North Tyneside Court.

Referral orders are community orders aimed at reparation and addressing the cause of behaviour.

